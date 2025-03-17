March 31 deadline approaching for studded tire removal in Washington

Spring is arriving in the Northwest, and with it comes Washington’s deadline to remove studded tires.

Studded tires must be removed by the end of the day Monday, March 31, to avoid a potential fine of $137. Automotive centers are expected to be busy the weekend before the deadline, and the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) encourages travelers to plan ahead.

Studded tire regulations

Studded tires are legal in Washington from Nov. 1 to March 31. There is no individual exception or “out of state waiver” to the studded tire dates. Tickets could be issued by the Washington State Patrol as soon as Monday, April 1. WSDOT does not issue tickets.

Washington and Oregon share the same March 31 removal deadline, but other states may have different rules. All drivers—including visitors—must follow Washington’s motor vehicle laws while in the state.

Weather and road conditions

State law gives WSDOT the authority to extend the deadline when circumstances call for it. While late-season snow is possible in mountain passes, there are no statewide forecasts warranting a deadline extension. For mountain travel, WSDOT recommends drivers use approved traction tires and carry chains to have handy if necessary. WSDOT crews will continue to monitor weather and roadway conditions and respond quickly to any spring snow.

“Studded tires cause between $20 million to $29 million in damage to Washington’s state-owned roads each winter, in addition to damaging city and county roads,” said WSDOT Maintenance Operations Manager James Morin. “There are many alternative traction options available. We encourage drivers to consider non-stud, winter-tread tires, which provide excellent traction without the road damage caused by metal studs.”

More information about studded tire regulations in Washington is available online.