March 19 meeting to discuss design of new Ballinger Park playground

The public is invited to join the Mountlake Terrace Recreation and Parks Advisory Commission on March 19, beginning at 6 p.m. to discuss design of the new Hazel Miller Ballinger Park Playground, a universally accessible playground and the first of its kind in Mountlake Terrace.

This meeting will be the Commission’s opportunity to receive residents’ feedback about what they want included at the playground and what theme fits at Ballinger Park. The community meeting will take place at the Mickey Corso Community Clubhouse (Senior Center) located at 23000 Lakeview Dr. in Mountlake Terrace.

After public input is received, the city will release a Request for Proposals to playground companies around the country. Submissions will be narrowed down by city staff, classes of preschool and school aged kids, and the Recreation and Parks Advisory Commission.

The final playground will be selected by the public in an online vote. Installation will occur this summer.

To learn more about our Park Projects or sign up for updates, visit www.cityofmlt.com/2039.