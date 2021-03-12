March 14 Goodwill donation drive to benefit Mountlake Terrace Elementary

Looking to get rid of possessions that have accumulated or are no longer needed? Bring them to the Goodwill donation drive Sunday, March 14 from 2-5 p.m. at the Calvary Fellowship Church, which will benefit Mountlake Terrace Elementary School. Organizers plan to have two Goodwill trucks onsite to collect the contributions received and hope to fill both vehicles.

Donations welcomed at the event include clothing, jewelry, various electronics and household items with some restrictions. They will not take anything that can be considered hazardous waste or in need of repair. No furniture will be accepted and televisions weighing more than 50 pounds will be turned away.

The Calvary Fellowship Church is located at 23302 56th Ave. W. in Mountlake Terrace.

Further details about Seattle Goodwill’s general donation guidelines and policies can be viewed here.

During school donation drives, Goodwill brings an attended truck to sites for approximately three hours. It then donates $600 to the associated cause for every 28-foot trailer that is filled and also pays proportionately for any partial truck fills.