March 13 Terrace Talk to focus on uutilities

The City of Mountlake Terrace is sponsoring a March 13 public forum, Terrace Talk, featuring a question-and-answer session about utilities, rates and infrastructure replacement.

The topic is especially timely, as the Mountlake Terrace City Council anticipates a substantial review of the rate structure later this year, the city said in announcing the event.

“We know people are interested in their water service, and how billing connects to the bigger picture,” City Manager Jeff Niten said. “This is a great opportunity to chat with us, ask hard questions, and share feedback.”

Terrace Talk is an informal quarterly meeting. The next session is set for 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 13, at City Hall and via Zoom. Hosts include City Manager Jeff Niten and Public Works Director Jesse Hoffman.

In Mountlake Terrace, the city is responsible for managing three utilities: sewer, stormwater (rainwater runoff) and water. This includes daily operations, upkeep and new projects.

The majority of the city’s infrastructure dates back to the 1960s and 1970s, and the city said it has to make upgrades to meet the health and safety needs of the community. Much of this work is supported by utility rates, which are set by the city council and adjusted on a regular schedule through a public process.

Terrace Talk

6 p.m. Wednesday, March 13

In person at Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 23204 58th Ave. W.

Virtually via Zoom

Learn more at www.cityofmlt.com/terracetalk