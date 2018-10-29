    Many local options for trick-or-treaters on Halloween

    7
    0

    carved pumpkin photoLooking for alternatives to door-to-door trick-or-treating on Halloween night? There are plenty of free events for kids and families in South Snohomish County; here is a list of the major trick-or-treating, trunk-or-treat and harvest festivals happening on Wednesday.

    Mountlake Terrace 10th annual Trunk R Treat

    Wednesday, Oct. 31
    5 – 7 p.m.
    Gravel parking at 23208-56th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrac
    — candy, hot apple cider, root beer, music, trunk-decorating contest

    Edmonds Halloween Trick-or-Treat Night

    Wednesday, Oct. 31
    5 – 7 p.m.
    Downtown Edmonds
    — candy at participating stores and booths, costume contests, flash mob performance, food and clothing drive

    Alderwood Mall Trick-or-Treating

    Wednesday, Oct. 31
    4 – 7 p.m.
    Alderwood Mall
    — candy at participating retailers (identified by orange signage)

    Alderwood Community Church Trunk & Treat

    Wednesday, Oct. 31
    6 – 8:30 p.m.
    Alderwood Community Church
    3403 Alderwood Mall Blvd., Lynnwood
    — candy, carnival games, inflatables, photo booth, glow-in-the-dark mini golf, meals for purchase

    Calvary Fellowship Harvest Festival

    Wednesday, Oct. 31
    5 – 8 p.m.
    Calvary Fellowship
    23302-56th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace
    — games, candy, hot dogs, music, prizes, hay rides

    Gloria Dei Trunk-or-Treat

    Wednesday, Oct. 31
    6 – 8 p.m.
    Gloria Dei Lutheran Church
    3215 Larch Way, Lynnwood
    — candy, South Snohomish Fire Department representatives

    CTRF Family Night Trunk-or-Treat

    Wednesday, Oct. 31
    7 p.m.
    Christ the Rock Fellowship
    16707-13th Ave. W., Lynnwood
    — candy, games, hot dog meal for purchase

    — Compiled by Doug Petrowski

