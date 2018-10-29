Many local options for trick-or-treaters on Halloween

Looking for alternatives to door-to-door trick-or-treating on Halloween night? There are plenty of free events for kids and families in South Snohomish County; here is a list of the major trick-or-treating, trunk-or-treat and harvest festivals happening on Wednesday.

Mountlake Terrace 10th annual Trunk R Treat

Wednesday, Oct. 31

5 – 7 p.m.

Gravel parking at 23208-56th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrac

— candy, hot apple cider, root beer, music, trunk-decorating contest

Edmonds Halloween Trick-or-Treat Night

Wednesday, Oct. 31

5 – 7 p.m.

Downtown Edmonds

— candy at participating stores and booths, costume contests, flash mob performance, food and clothing drive

Alderwood Mall Trick-or-Treating

Wednesday, Oct. 31

4 – 7 p.m.

Alderwood Mall

— candy at participating retailers (identified by orange signage)

Alderwood Community Church Trunk & Treat

Wednesday, Oct. 31

6 – 8:30 p.m.

Alderwood Community Church

3403 Alderwood Mall Blvd., Lynnwood

— candy, carnival games, inflatables, photo booth, glow-in-the-dark mini golf, meals for purchase

Calvary Fellowship Harvest Festival

Wednesday, Oct. 31

5 – 8 p.m.

Calvary Fellowship

23302-56th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace

— games, candy, hot dogs, music, prizes, hay rides

Gloria Dei Trunk-or-Treat

Wednesday, Oct. 31

6 – 8 p.m.

Gloria Dei Lutheran Church

3215 Larch Way, Lynnwood

— candy, South Snohomish Fire Department representatives

CTRF Family Night Trunk-or-Treat

Wednesday, Oct. 31

7 p.m.

Christ the Rock Fellowship

16707-13th Ave. W., Lynnwood

— candy, games, hot dog meal for purchase



