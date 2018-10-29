Many local options for trick-or-treaters on Halloween

Looking for alternatives to door-to-door trick-or-treating on Halloween night? There are plenty of free events for kids and families in South Snohomish County; here is a list of the major trick-or-treating, trunk-or-treat and harvest festivals happening on Wednesday.
Mountlake Terrace 10th annual Trunk R Treat
Wednesday, Oct. 31
5 – 7 p.m.
Gravel parking at 23208-56th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrac
— candy, hot apple cider, root beer, music, trunk-decorating contest
Edmonds Halloween Trick-or-Treat Night
Wednesday, Oct. 31
5 – 7 p.m.
Downtown Edmonds
— candy at participating stores and booths, costume contests, flash mob performance, food and clothing drive
Alderwood Mall Trick-or-Treating
Wednesday, Oct. 31
4 – 7 p.m.
Alderwood Mall
— candy at participating retailers (identified by orange signage)
Alderwood Community Church Trunk & Treat
Wednesday, Oct. 31
6 – 8:30 p.m.
Alderwood Community Church
3403 Alderwood Mall Blvd., Lynnwood
— candy, carnival games, inflatables, photo booth, glow-in-the-dark mini golf, meals for purchase
Calvary Fellowship Harvest Festival
Wednesday, Oct. 31
5 – 8 p.m.
Calvary Fellowship
23302-56th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace
— games, candy, hot dogs, music, prizes, hay rides
Gloria Dei Trunk-or-Treat
Wednesday, Oct. 31
6 – 8 p.m.
Gloria Dei Lutheran Church
3215 Larch Way, Lynnwood
— candy, South Snohomish Fire Department representatives
CTRF Family Night Trunk-or-Treat
Wednesday, Oct. 31
7 p.m.
Christ the Rock Fellowship
16707-13th Ave. W., Lynnwood
— candy, games, hot dog meal for purchase
— Compiled by Doug Petrowski