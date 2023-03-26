Man who worked on Apollo missions to speak at MLT Library March 28

Dr. James Joki will be giving a presentation at the Mountlake Terrace Library at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 28 about his experiences working for NASA during the Apollo missions.
Joki was an aeronautical and astronautical engineer and designed the life support backpacks that Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin wore during their moon walk. According to a library announcement, his presentation “is light-hearted, free, and open to the community. No registration needed.”
Read more about Joki in this Seattle Times article here.
