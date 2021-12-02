Man transported to Harborview after car crashes into wall near MLT Freeway Station

A 32-year-old Everett man driving a 2001 Ford Ranger pickup truck was taken to Harborview Medical Center with serious injuries Wednesday night after his vehicle struck a cement wall head-on shortly before 11 p.m. The driver was traveling northbound on I-5 when his vehicle exited to a bus-only ramp near the Mountlake Terrace Transit Center Freeway Station and drove on the roadway’s right shoulder before colliding with the wall.

The man wasn’t wearing a seatbelt and it’s unknown if he was impaired. Washington State Patrol is investigating.