Man ‘significantly injured’ after being struck by car at 56th and 234th

A male pedestrian was “significantly injured” after he was hit by a vehicle near the 56th Avenue West and 234th Street Southwest intersection on Friday, April 26, Mountlake Terrace police said.

According to the Police Commander Mike Haynes, a 72-year-old man was crossing 56th Avenue West when the driver of a 2018 Chevy Colorado — who was waiting in a line of cars to turn north on 56th Avenue West — bypassed the cars waiting in front of him. The 56-year-old male driver drove into oncoming traffic to make the illegal turn.

The pedestrian was in the crosswalk and had the right of way at the time he was crossing, Haynes said.

“The at-fault motorist did not see the pedestrian and struck him with his vehicle,” he said.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital. The driver was issued a citation.