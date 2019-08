A man was transported to Harborview Medical Center last weekend for a firework-related injury in Brier, South County Fire said.

South County Fire spokeswoman Leslie Hynes said firefighters were dispatched at 10:48 p.m. Aug. 17 for report of an adult male injured by a firework in the area of 236th Street Southwest and 24th Avenue West.

According to Hynes, the injury “was serious, but not life-threatening.” No additional details about the man’s condition were available.