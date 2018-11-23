Man running across Hwy 99 at 216th SW hit by car, seriously injured Thursday night

A 30-year-old Lake Stevens man was seriously injured Thursday night after being hit by a car while he was running across Highway 99 at 216th Street Southwest in Edmonds, police said.

According to Edmonds police spokesman Sgt. Shane Hawley, the man was transported to Harborview Medical Center after the collision, which occurred at 7:27 p.m. Thursday.

The driver of the vehicle who struck the man, an 81-year-old woman from Seattle, had just left work and had the green light and the right of way, Hawley said.