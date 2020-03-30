Man killed Saturday night after dispute with neighbor in unincorporated Lynnwood

A 37-year-old man was shot and killed in unincorporated Lynnwood Saturday night over a neighborhood dispute may have been related to parking.

According to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded about 11 p.m. Saturday to the 3300 block of 203rd Street Southwest after receiving multiple 911 calls regarding a disturbance in which shots had been fired, with at least one caller reporting that someone had been shot. After securing the scene, deputies and responding aid crews determined one male was dead.

The victim is believed to be a 37-year-old man from Federal Way, who was visiting a resident in the neighborhood.

Initial information provided to deputies at the scene indicated the dispute may have been related to parking. The full circumstances of the altercation will be determined during a further investigation, including interviews with the involved parties and witnesses, the sheriff’s office said.

A 27-year-old man was taken into custody in connection with the incident, and he will be booked into the Snohomish County Jail. The suspect is believed to be associated with one of the involved homes.

The Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit has taken over the investigation, and the Snohomish County Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death of the deceased as well as his identity.

To help protect investigators and witnesses from potential COVID-19 exposure, detectives are utilizing tents outdoors with easily sanitized chairs and tables to create a safe distance and environment during their interviews.

There is no ongoing danger to the public related to this incident, the sheriff’s office said.