Man killed in early morning crash near I-5 in Lynnwood

A 65-year-old East Wenatchee man died early Wednesday morning in a single-vehicle crash on southbound State Route 525 just north of the I-5 interchange in Lynnwood, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The fatal collision occurred around 3:56 a.m. when a black 2008 Toyota Highlander veered off the road to the right, crossed all traffic lanes and struck a left guardrail. Then the vehicle came to rest partially in the second lane and on the left shoulder.

The driver, identified as Matthew C. Connelly, was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators said Connelly was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. No other vehicles or individuals were involved.

State troopers are still investigating the cause of the crash. It is currently unknown whether drugs or alcohol played a role.

The SUV was heavily damaged and was removed from the scene by a tow truck.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is encouraged to contact the Washington State Patrol.