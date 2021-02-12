Man injured in car-light pole collision at 44th Ave W and I-5

The Washington State Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle collision that occurred late Thursday morning when a vehicle went off the road and struck a light pole on the ramp from 44th Avenue West to southbound I-5 in Lynnwood.

Emergency crews responded around 11:30 a.m. after the driver — a 35-year-old Shoreline man — lost control of his vehicle and hit a light pole, causing it to fall on top of the vehicle.

South County spokesperson Leslie Hynes said it took firefighters 16 minutes to free the driver. He was the only occupant in the vehicle at the time of the collision, she added.

The driver was transported to Harborview Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. While Harborview is the preferred location for serious or critical injuries, state patrol spokesperson Trooper Rocky Oliphant said the driver was transported there because of the nature of the collision.

The collision is being investigated by the state patrol and Oliphant said preliminary evidence points to the driver’s speed being a possible cause. However, he added that investigators have not yet spoken to him.

“It’s anticipated that he’s going to be issued a speeding ticket,” Oliphant said. “(Investigators) would like to talk to the guy first to hear what happened.”

–By Cody Sexton