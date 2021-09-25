Man found dead in MLT homeless camp identified

Oscar Banos Mejia, of Everett, has been identified by the Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office as the man who was found dead Sept. 17 in a homeless camping area off the Interurban Trail in Mountlake Terrace.

Mejia, 40, was pronounced dead at the scene after Mountlake Terrace police detectives and South County Fire medics responded at 1:35 p.m. last Friday to a report of a possible deceased male in the 22100 block of the Interurban Trail. He had been observed in the bushes by two subjects, who notified a City of Mountlake Terrace parks employee working in the area. Mejia was found fully clothed in the homeless camp area, located east of the Interurban Trail and just west of the Olympicview Ice Arena. He had a picture ID on him and was known to the local police because he frequented Highway 99.

The medical examiner’s office reported that the cause and manner of death are pending.