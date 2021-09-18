Man found dead Friday in MLT homeless camp near Interurban Trail

A man was found dead Friday afternoon in a known homeless camping area off the Interurban Trail in Mountlake Terrace, police said.

According to Mountlake Terrace Police Chief Pete Caw, MLT police detectives and South County Fire medics responded at 1:35 p.m. Friday to a report of a possible deceased male in the 22100 block of the Interurban Trail. The man had been observed in the bushes by two subjects, who notified a City of Mountlake Terrace parks employee working in the area.

Medics prounced him dead at the scene.

The man, in his 30s, was found fully clothed in the homeless camp area, located east of the Interurban Trail, just west of the Olympicview Ice Arena, police said. The man had a picture ID on him and was known to the local police because he frequented Highway 99.

The Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office, which took custody of the man’s body, will determine the cause and manner of death, Caw said.