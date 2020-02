A man was reported Tuesday to have died by suicide after he was located in his vehicle at Terrace Ridge Park, Mountlake Terrace police said.

At 2:45 p.m., police followed up on a report of a man inside a vehicle at Terrace Ridge Park — located at 4600 242nd Street Southwest — with a visible gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man was not a Mountlake Terrace resident but lived in a nearby city, officials said.