Man arrested after confrontation with teens near 44th Avenue/214th Street

One man was arrested after confronting a teen in the area of 44th Avenue West and 214th Street Southwest Wednesday afternoon.

The incident was reported before 3 p.m. An adult driver and a juvenile who was crossing the street got into a heated verbal confrontation, according to MLTPD Cmdr. Mike Haynes.

“The adult exited his vehicle and assaulted the juvenile,” Haynes said. “A fight broke out and many juveniles in the area converged on the scene. The wife of the motorist, fearing for their safety, displayed a knife.”

No one else was assaulted during the incident. The adult was booked for assault.