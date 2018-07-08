Man arrested after chase through Mountlake Terrace, Lynnwood

A man was arrested this week for leading law enforcement on a chase through Everett, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace. Investigators were able to track him down thanks to information provided by his friends.

The incident began on June 26 before 1 a.m. A Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office deputy saw a Dodge Durango accelerate rapidly and straddle two lanes on 112th Street Southwest in unincorporated Everett. According to court documents, the vehicle continued to drive fast and dangerously, making quick lane changes and running red lights. The deputy followed the vehicle on suspicion of DUI.

The vehicle cut over to the southbound I-5 on ramp from 112th Street and nearly caused a collision. As the vehicle approached 164th Street Southwest, it nearly caused another collision as it changed two lanes quickly. The vehicle reached a maximum speed of 115 MPH.

Later, the deputy saw the vehicle cut to the right to exit at 220th Street Southwest in Mountlake Terrace. The vehicle headed eastbound and a Mountlake Terrace police vehicle made a U-turn to join the deputy in the pursuit, court documents say.

The Durango turned left onto 52nd Avenue West and drove down the street at about 60 MPH.

The vehicle then wound its way to 61st Avenue West, to 212th Street Southwest and to Highway 99, where it turned northbound and sped up to about 100 MPH. A spike strip was laid on Highway 99 at 200th Street Southwest, but the Durango drove over them and continued at over 100 MPH, reaching speeds of up to 110 MPH.

The vehicle turned left onto 168th Street Southwest, where the deputy noticed the front left tire was flat. The deputy attempted a PIT maneuver, which was unsuccessful. The deputy then rammed the right rear of the vehicle, which caused the vehicle to spin.

While the vehicle was spinning, the driver bailed, court documents say. The deputy saw a man roll across the pavement.

However, four occupants were left inside the vehicle. Two said they only knew the driver by a pseudonym. The others gave responding law enforcement the driver’s name.

On July 3, the driver was tracked down, positively identified and arrested. Though charges have not yet been officially filed, charges of attempting to elude police, possession of a stolen vehicle and making a false statement to a public servant are recommended. Prosecutors have until 5 p.m. Monday to file charges.