Man accused of April home invasion, murder found fit to stand trial

A man accused of killing a Mountlake Terrace woman during a home invasion has been found competent to stand trial. He is now at the Snohomish County Jail being held on $1 million bail.

According to court documents, Christopher Yacono, 29, of Arlington, entered the Mountlake Terrace home of victim Marta Haile, 31, on April 16. Officers responded to the residence after a neighbor called to report screaming and what sounded like items being thrown in the house. Haile was found on the floor, beaten, with a broken bottle of beer near her head. A cooking pot with a broken handle was also found on the floor.

Yacono spoke to officers as they arrived, claiming there was a “crazy person” inside, according to court documents. He was brought to the Mountlake Terrace Police Department for questioning.

Court documents say Yacono told officers he felt “compelled” to enter Haile’s residence. He told officers he grabbed her and “slammed her head onto the hardwood floor,” court documents say. He was arrested.

Yacono did not know Haile when the incident occurred.

Yacono has been held at the Snohomish County Jail since his arrest on April 16. Haile died on April 30. She was pregnant. The baby also died.

Yacono’s charges were updated to include first-degree murder on May 17. His trial is set to begin in late September.