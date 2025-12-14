Sunday, December 14, 2025
Events

Scene in Mountlake Terrace: Making music at Santa’s Workshop

Madrona K-8 Singers.
Madrona K-8 Concert Band.
Attendees visit the many holiday vendors.
Mountlake Terrace High School Chamber Winds.
Alderwood Middle School Jazz Band.
Santa brings a smile.
Edmonds-Woodway High School Signature Strings.
Madrona K-8 Jazz Band.
Parent volunteers served pancakes all morning.
Brier Terrace Middle School Jazz Band.
Mountlake Terrace High School Hawk Student Media captured Santa photos
Parents filmed all day.
Hilltop Elementary Chorus.
Mountlake Terrace High School Jazz Ensemble 1.

More than 1,000 attendees and 500 musicians participated in the 2025 Breakfast Santa’s Workshop at Mountlake Terrace High School Saturday.

Hosted by the MTHS Band Boosters, the event featured choirs, jazz bands, concert bands, string ensembles and jazz combos, which filled the high school with holiday tunes.

— Photos by Brett Holt, MTHS Band Boosters

