Maker Mondays: Geometric mandalas at MLT Library Aug. 11

Have fun with puzzles, games and other hands-on activities – including math art projects – from 5-6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 11 at the Mountlake Terrace Library.
Building materials will be provided to make your own geometric mandala to take home.
Registration is required for the event.
Learn more and register for the event here.
