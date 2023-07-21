Make sure you’re prepared so your weekend travels remain Swift

Just in case you haven’t heard (and where have you been if you haven’t?) Taylor Swift is coming to Seattle this weekend for a pair of concerts Saturday and Sunday night at Lumen Field.

But she’s far from the only show (or game) in town, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) notes. There’s the Bite of Seattle, NHRA Northwest Nationals, Capitol Hill Block Party, Seattle Chinatown Seafair Parade and Dude Perfect Pandamonium Tour all going on this weekend, and that’s not to mention home games for the Seattle Mariners and Storm. And don’t forget about the Darrington Bluegrass Festival and a host of other events around the state.

If that weren’t enough, WSDOT has some construction and maintenance projects that you should know about before heading out the door — no matter where your travels take you.

Check out the Paint Maps for a rundown of all this weekend’s big goings on, and make sure you know before you go by following the WSDOT Travel Center Map and WSDOT Traffic Twitter account.