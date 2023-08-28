Make same-day camping reservations at popular parks with expanded program 

The Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission has expanded its pilot program for same-day reservations at select parks.

Beginning Sept. 5, park visitors can make same-day camping reservations at Millersylvania and Cape Disappointment as well as Deception Pass, which has offered same-day reservations for more than five years. With the expansion of the program, Deception Pass will also begin accepting same-day reservations during the off season.

Same-day reservations will allow visitors to secure campsites before heading to a park instead of loading up and arriving in hopes that an empty site will be available when they arrive. This will also allow parks to better fill empty sites when there are last-minute cancellations.

Visitors can make same-day camping reservations during the following timeframes: