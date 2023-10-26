Make safety a priority on Halloween

Halloween is coming up quickly, and a lot of kids will be dressed up in costumes and participating in trick-or-treating. The State Fire Marshals’ Office offers the following safety tips to help keep everyone safe:
• If your children are going to a Halloween party at a friend’s home, have them look for two escape routes.
• Avoid long, trailing fabric costumes.
• Use battery-operated candles or glow-sticks in jack-o-lanterns.
• Keep dried flowers, cornstalks, crepe paper, and other decorations away from any open flames and other heat sources.
• Keep exits clear of decorations, so nothing blocks escape routes.
• Make sure all smoke alarms in the home are working.
• If using real candles to light jack-o-lanterns, light them with long, fireplace-style matches or a utility lighter. Only adults should use matches or lighters.
• Place lit pumpkins well away from anything that can burn and far enough out of the way of trick-or-treaters, doorsteps, walkways and yards.
For more information, contact the State Fire Marshal’s Office at 360-596-3929.
