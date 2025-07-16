Make a Space Needle model during MLT library Maker Mondays July 28

Craft a Space Needle model from recycled material during Maker Mondays from 5–6 p.m. Monday, July 28, at the Mountlake Terrace Library.
The event includes models and math art projects, along with puzzles, games and other hands-on activities. Make your part of the Seattle skyline with the provided building materials
Register for the event here.
The Mountlake Terrace Library is at 23300 58th Ave W., Mountlake Terrace.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.