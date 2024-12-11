Make a festive graham cracker house at the MLT Library Dec. 21

Tweens, teens and adults ages 10 and up are invited to celebrate the winter solstice by making a festive graham cracker house at the Mountlake Terrace Library from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 21.

The library will supply graham crackers, frosting, candy to decorate, plates to transport your sweet home, coffee, tea and a hot cocoa bar.

Registration for the event is required here.

The Mountlake Terrace Library is located at 23300 58th Ave W., Mountlake Terrace.

For more information about the event, click here.

To contact Sno-Isle Libraries for questions online, click here.