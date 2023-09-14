Major construction work to start next week on 66th Ave. W

One of Mountlake Terrace’s vital commercial corridors is getting a long-awaited overhaul starting next week.

Crews are set to begin Monday, Sept. 18 with removing the existing road surface and re-paving 66th Avenue West. The work area runs from 220th Street Southwest to the northern city limits at the Interurban Trail.

The $3.6 million project is funded by state, Snohomish County and city dollars. Construction is expected to last into next summer. Expect lane closures and detours.

Planned improvements will benefit drivers, bicyclists and pedestrians, the City of Mountlake Terrace said. Stronger pavement on 66th Avenue West is better equipped to support the heavy trucks that travel to and from the county’s Southwest Recycling andTransfer Station.

Jesse Hoffman, the city’s public works director, also noted that 66th is part of the city’s planned bicycle network. “We know we need better connections between office parks, industrial areas and neighborhoods, especially with the nearby Interurban Trail,” he said.

A revised Interurban Trail crossing will have a center island and flashing lights that pedestrians activate to alert drivers on 66th Avenue West. Curb ramps throughout the project will be replaced with ones that meet modern accessibility guidelines. Traffic signal infrastructure also will be upgraded and connected into the regional management system.

In recent months, the Mountlake Terrace City Council and staff “have been pouring renewed energy into infrastructure projects, especially pavement improvements. Neighborhood connections, including sidewalks and bike lanes, are one of the council’s Adopted Goals from 2022,” the city said in a press release.

“These large-scale projects take time to plan, fund and execute, and we appreciate the community’s patience,” Hoffman said.