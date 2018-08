1 of 6

Majestic Nail Studio held its Grand Opening celebration on Friday, Aug. 3.

The nail and waxing salon is located inside Arbor Village, located at the intersection of 236th Street Southwest and 56th Avenue West.

Available services include manicures, pedicures, waxing and facials.

This is the second salon for owner Dan Nguyen, whose first salon is located in Lynnwood. Click here for our previous story.

–Photos by Natalie Covate