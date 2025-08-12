Mainline northbound I-5 lane and ramp closures in Seattle set for Aug. 15-18

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support MLTnews!

This year’s major work on the northbound Interstate 5 Ship Canal Bridge in Seattle is nearing completion. In order to reopen all lanes, northbound I-5 will close from 11:59 p.m. Friday, Aug. 15, to 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 18, beginning near I-90.

Drivers going north of downtown will be able to use the express lanes, which will continue to operate only in the northbound direction through early Aug. 18. There are no northbound express lanes exits into downtown Seattle.

The express lanes Cherry/Columbia streets on-ramp from downtown Seattle, which usually is HOV only, will be open to all drivers from 11:59 p.m. Aug. 15 to 5 a.m. Aug. 18.

People traveling to downtown Seattle will need to use exits for Edgar Martinez Drive, or Dearborn, James or Madison streets.

All on- and off-ramps to and from mainline northbound I-5 north of the express lanes entrance to Northeast 45th Street will close during the evening of Aug. 15 and remain closed until 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 18. On-ramp closures include:

9 p.m.

Dearborn Street

Cherry Street

University Street



10 p.m.

Westbound I-90

Olive Way

Mercer Street

Westbound SR 520 off-ramp to Roanoke Street will also close at this time



11 p.m.

Eastbound I-90

Westbound SR 520

Harvard Avenue East

Northbound I-5 off-ramps will close from 11:59 p.m. Aug. 15 to 5 a.m. Aug. 18, including:

Seneca Street

Olive Way

Mercer Street

Lakeview Boulevard

Eastbound SR 520

During the closure, contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will finish improving drainage on the northbound I-5 Ship Canal Bridge, remove the concrete safety barrier that has been in place during the last four weeks and restripe the freeway.

This is just the first part of a major preservation project for the Ship Canal Bridge.

Later this year, during several weekends southbound traffic will be reduced to two lanes. Dates have yet to be announced.

In 2026 northbound traffic will have a pair of four-month lane reductions.

In 2027, southbound traffic will be reduced to two lanes for up to nine months.

Real-time travel information is available from the WSDOT mobile app and the WSDOT Travel Center Map. Stay informed about this project by signing up for weekly email updates.