Main Street Revitalization Project work to begin March 4

Work is expected to start Monday, March 4 on the Main Street Revitalization Project, the City of Mountlake Terrace says.

The city on Feb. 28 issued a notice to proceed to Interwest Construction, Inc. (ICI). Phase 1 of the project will rebuild the deteriorating pavement along 236th Street Southwest from I‑5 to 56th Avenue West. Once completed, the roadway will provide one travel lane in each direction, a two-way center turn lane, and bike lanes.

The improvements will also include wider sidewalks decorated with trees, decorative LED pedestrian and street lighting consistent with Town Center standards, and relocating existing overhead utilities underground. The project will also upgrade the 236th/56th traffic signal, and will include installation of a new signal at Gateway Boulevard and underground facilities for the future traffic signal at the intersection of 236th St. and 58th Ave.

ICI is expected to begin onsite activities as early as March 4, the city said. Initial activity is anticipated to occur along the north side of 236th Street Southwest, between I‑5 and 58th Avenue. ICI will stage construction materials at the Civic Campus site, 23204 58th Ave. W., until City Hall construction begins later this year.

Sewer facilities will also be upgraded within the next few weeks along 56th Avenue at and near 236th Street Southwest to accommodate future Town Center development. This sewer work will minimize potential impacts to the new 236th Street pavement, the city says. Construction work will expand later along the remainder of the 236th Street corridor.

Construction of Phase 1 is expected to continue throughout 2019 and into early 2020. Both directions of 236th Street Southwest are expected to remain open throughout construction, but full closures of the roadway — with local access coordinated with each property — are expected to occur at various times. Bus stops along 236th Street Southwest are expected to be affected during construction, and Community Transit and King County Metro Transit will provide any necessary service alerts.

Residents are encouraged to stay up to date throughout the project by visiting the Main Street project website at www.cityofmlt.com/263, the Construction Updates & Projects website for weekly traffic impacts of this and other construction projects at www.cityofmlt.com/208, or by following the city’s social media sites at Facebook and Twitter.