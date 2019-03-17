Main Street construction to cause road closures, detours starting March 19

The City of Mountlake Terrace is starting construction on its Main Street Revitalization Project, which includes installation of larger sewer lines on 56th Avenue West. This work will require daytime roadway closures on 56th Avenue West from 236th Street Southwest to 237th Street Southwest from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. beginning Tuesday, March 19.

The following detours will be in place along 56th Avenue West:

Southbound – right on 235th Street Southwest, left on 58th Avenue West, left on 237th Street Southwest, right on 56th Avenue West.

Northbound – right on 238th Street Southwest, left on 54th Avenue West, left on 234th Street Southwest, and right on 56th Avenue West.

On 236th Street Southwest, detours include:

Westbound – right on 54th Avenue West, left on 234th Street Southwest, left on 58th Avenue West, right on 236th Street Southwest.

Eastbound – right on 58th Avenue West, left on 238th Street Southwest, left on 54th Avenue West, right on 236th Street Southwest.

These closures are necessary for the contractor to complete the installation of the new sewer line, the City of Mountlake Terrace said. “City staff are working with the contractor to make sure that all affected parties receive advanced warning of the closures,” the city said in an announcement. Roadside message boards were deployed on Friday, March 15 to alert the public.