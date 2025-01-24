Main Street and Town Center development project open house Feb. 12

Speak with Mountlake Terrace city staff and consultants from 6-8 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 12, at City Hall to learn about Phase 2 for the Main Street and Town Center development project.

Everyone is invited to attend this open house to receive the latest updates on the Town Center project and review the proposed design plan for Phase 2 with interactive displays and presentations.

Free food and beverages will be provided.

Mountlake Terrace City Hall is at 23204 58th Ave W., Mountlake Terrace.