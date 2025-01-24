Main Street and Town Center development project open house Feb. 12

Speak with Mountlake Terrace city staff and consultants from 6-8 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 12, at City Hall to learn about Phase 2 for the Main Street and Town Center development project.
Everyone is invited to attend this open house to receive the latest updates on the Town Center project and review the proposed design plan for Phase 2 with interactive displays and presentations.
Free food and beverages will be provided.
Mountlake Terrace City Hall is at 23204 58th Ave W., Mountlake Terrace.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.