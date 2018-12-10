Madrona K-8 students visit Veterans Museum on Pearl Harbor Day

1 of 3

About 150 middle school students from Madrona K-8 School visited the Northwest Veterans Museum at Lynnwood’s Heritage Park on Pearl Harbor Day, Friday, Dec. 7.

According to museum docent Richard Clark, the event — sponsored by City of Lynnwood Parks and Recreation, the Snohomish County Visitors Center and the Northwest Veterans Museum — gave the students a chance to view military displays inside the museum and also learn about the region’s history at Heritage Park.

The goal was to provide students “with a better understanding of the area growth and also what sacrifices were made by service members to allow them to enjoy the freedom that we have today,” Clark said.