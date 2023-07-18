Madge Staley: A woman of strong faith, she was loved and admired by her family

Madge Marie Staley

Madge Marie Staley, 89, of Edmonds, WA, was reunited with her loving husband, July 6, 2023.

She was born in Pietermartizburg, South Africa, October 15th, 1933. She was married to Rodney Peter Staley on April 17, 1954.

She lovingly raised three children (Trevor, Merle, and Kevin), and worked as a secretary in an elementary school in Pietermartizburg, South Africa, before immigrating to Atlanta, GA, in December 1977. She worked as a secretary at Southern Technical Institute in Marietta, GA, until her retirement. She and her husband relocated to Lynnwood, WA, in 1997, to help care for her mother. She loved to work in her beautiful garden and had a great deal of experience and knowledge with a variety of flora.

She was a woman with a strong faith in Jesus Christ. She prayed regularly for her loved ones and friends. She played the piano and organ in several churches over the years and was a faithful member and participant at Westgate Chapel in Edmonds, WA.

She was survived by‘her brother, Alec Rowlands and his wife Rita, Sue Staley, Merle and Rob Smith, Kevin and Susan Staley, eleven grandchildren, and a growing number of great-grandchildren. She was loved and admired by them all.

Her life was celebrated July 15, in a private memorial service at Westgate Chapel in Edmonds, WA.

