Madeleine Rath: Her greatest joy was her family

Madeleine Alice Lydia Obenchain Rath was born March 15, 1921 to Artie and Violet Obenchain of Ketchum, Idaho. The eldest of nine children, Madeleine had five brothers and three sisters. Her large family remained a source of loving support and joy throughout Madeleine’s life.

Madeleine graduated from Boise High School in 1928 at the age of 17. She worked in town a few years, attended Boise Junior College for a year, then moved to Portland, Oregon. In Portland she met and married Jim Rath and had three daughters. Because of Jim’s work with Union Oil, they moved their family to Concord, California, where their son was born. Later, Jim was transferred to Los Angeles, and then in 1966, to Edmonds, Washington, where Madeleine lived until her death.

Madeleine’s working life consisted of several jobs as an administrative assistant, with her last job working for a group of doctors doing research at the U of W. After retirement in 1988 she held 2 more part-time jobs, working well into her 70’s.

As a committed Christ-follower, Madeleine loved and served her Lord throughout life. She was a member of Calvin Presbyterian Church, Shoreline, for over fifty years.

Madeleine’s hobbies included golf (which she played into her 80’s), piano, reading and gardening. Her greatest joy was her family.

Madeleine is survived by three sisters and a brother in Boise, Idaho and one brother in Denver, Colorado; she is also survived by her four children; Pam of Billings, MT, Becky (Mike) of Lynnwood, WA, Connie (Darrell) of Edmonds, WA and Tom (Lily) of Centralia, WA. In addition are her twelve grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.

Madeleine’s loving presence will be missed by her family and all who knew her.

A Memorial service will be held at Calvin Presbyterian Church, 18826 3rd Ave NW, Shoreline, WA, on Sunday, July 14 at 3 pm.

Memorial gifts may be made to the Calvin Presbyterian Church Memorial Fund in Madeleine Rath’s name.

Share memories at www.beckstributecenter.com.