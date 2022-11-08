Lynnwood’s Northwest Veterans Museum to be open on Veterans Day

The Northwest Veterans Museum will be open on Friday, Nov. 11, to celebrate Veterans Day. The museum is an all-volunteer nonprofit corporation dedicated to honoring those that have served in the nation’s military.

The museum is located at Lynnwood’s Heritage Park, 19921 Poplar Way, Lynnwood. Veterans Day hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The museum’s regular hours are Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free but donations are accepted.

