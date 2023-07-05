Lynnwood’s Cycle Gear hosting BikeNight cookout July 11

Lynnwood’s Cycle Gear is hosting a BikeNight get-together July 11 for locals to enjoy motorcycle games, music and a barbecue. The event will also include a raffle.
The fun begins at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, July 11. Cycle Gear is located at 4210 196th St. S.W. in Lynnwood.
