Lynnwood woman spices up the season with homemade chile oil

Spice connoisseurs in South Snohomish County might get what they really, really want for the holidays from a Lynnwood resident who makes gallons of red chile oil at her home.

Tithtulip “Tulip” Sharpe, a Lynnwood resident since 1998, had been making garlic chile oil for her family for many years. During the COVID-19 pandemic, she decided to turn her hobby into a business — Spicy Girls Co.

The name has nothing to do with the ‘90s British pop band; rather it came from names that a family friend gave to her two young daughters.

“For the obvious reason, they’re sassy and feisty,” Sharpe said.

Instead of making the typical chile oil that can be as hot as habanero sauce, Sharpe decided to start with a mild level of spice that can be ranked as 2.5 stars, she said.

“After a few taste tests, I decided to go with Olde Thompson’s Crushed Red Pepper from Costco because it gives such a beautiful color and is not spicy like the Thai chile pepper,” Sharpe said. “Also, it’s convenient for a small business like mine. I knew I wanted my chile oil to accommodate more customers’ spice level, and you know for the customers to be able to enjoy tasting all the ingredients in it.”

For now, Sharpe’s chile oil comes only in one spice level, but she would love to make hotter variations and batches if there is a sufficient market for it.

“I use vegetable oil because it gives that cleaner flavor, and it’s better for high-heat cooking,” she said. “It really depends on the season. On average, I sell about 20 bottles per month. It’s very little and I’m hoping to grow that number to mass production.”

Currently, her biggest challenge is to deal with the rising cost of supplies and the ingredients, Sharpe pointed out.

“When I started back in October 2021, the jars were about $1 per jar. Now, it’s roughly about $2.50 per jar,” she said. “In a sense, I’m thankful for Business Costco because I get most of my ingredients from there and the prices haven’t changed too much.”

Another challenge is marketing, since most of her sales are from word-of-mouth. Sharpe had given away jars of her chili oil to teachers and staff at the school where she volunteers and her daughters attend.

“I’ve always enjoyed making connections with people,” she said. “I guess being a small business owner gives me that opportunity and chance to connect and meet new people. So far, everyone’s been loving it. My goal is to have my product at Trader Joe’s, and possibly at Vie & Vin in Edmonds.”

Chili oil is a common spicy condiment that many Chinese and Southeast Asian cultures use to put on just about anything: wonton noodles, pho, various dim sum, and sauteed vegetables.

While it has roots in Ming Dynasty China in the late 1500s, chile peppers were likely brought to China by Portuguese and Spanish traders from Mesoamerica, according to historian Robert R. Doff at Whitman College, author of The Chile Pepper in China: A Cultural Biography.

He proposed that there are three main reasons why the chile pepper is popular many regions in China:

• It is easy to plant and grow.

• It is a substitute for salt in southwestern China, medicine in southeastern China (Fujian province), and a source of vitamins and other health benefits in mountainous regions of China.

• It is a representation of positive culture, such as leadership, especially during the reign of Chairman Mao Zedong.

“We don’t know exactly which route,” Doff said in a 2020 interview. “One is the Portuguese bringing it into the Indian Ocean basin and it ends up in places like Malacca and Indonesia. Then the Spanish [started] coming across the Pacific from Acapulco to Manila.”

However, such spices are not new to China and other Asian countries since they have been growing their own spices for centuries before European contact, such as the Sichuan pepper in central China and the Kampot pepper in Cambodia. Furthermore, it is likely the Chinese had traded spices with India, the Persian Empire, and various Arab cultures via the Silk Road.

Unlike cotton, tobacco, and other crops that were high economic commodities in the Americas at the time, European traders did not intend to sell chile peppers in Asia and the Philippines since there were only records of “crates and crates” of chiles but no sales. Perhaps they were stored on ships for the crew.

“You have records of what’s in the cargo hold, but not of what’s in the kitchen,” Doff said.

Meanwhile, Sharpe is working on a new flavor of chile oil that involves sesame and ginger. She said that she loves every step in making the oils from scratch, the packaging, and receiving rave reviews from customers.

“I’m so thankful for my family and friends that have been so supportive of this journey and spreading their love for Spicy Girls Co.,” she said.

You can order the garlic chile oil from Sharpe by messaging her on Instagram. Depending on the location, delivery or pickup is available.

— Story and photos by Nick Ng