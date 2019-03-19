Lynnwood Senior Center to host Outdoor Recreation preview March 22

Do you love to hike, river raft and kayak?

The Lynnwood Senior Center — in conjunction with the Lynnwood Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts Department — invites the public for an informational meeting on Friday, March 22 about its upcoming outdoor recreation programs.

Don’t miss out on sneak-peek preview of 2019 trips and destinations. This is a chance to learn which hikes are most suited to your interests and skill level, review what to bring and wear on your spring and summer outdoor adventures and get excited about your future outdoor adventure.

To attend the Hike and Paddle Preview, call or visit the Lynnwood Senior Center — reference course #72983. The event is free, but pre-registration is required. Free parking available. For detailed registration information contact Lynnwood Senior Center at 425-670-5050.

The meeting is scheduled from 1-2:15 p.m.

The Senior Center is located at 19000 44th Ave. W. in Lynnwood.

For more information, contact City of Lynnwood Senior Center at 425-670-5050 or visit www.playlynnwood.com for current and upcoming programs.