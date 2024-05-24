Lynnwood Rotary Club revving up for 7th annual Challenge Series Derby June 22

The Rotary Club of Lynnwood is inviting all to attend its 7th Annual Challenge Series Derby Race for students with developmental disabilities and their families. The races will run from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 22, at Lynnwood Elementary School, 18614 44th Ave. W.

The event will also feature fun activities such as face painting, bubbles, Kool Kids Ice cream, a bouncy house, activity and information booths and music. Racers will enjoy lunch and awards. AquaSox mascot Webbly, Drip from Mr. Kleen Car Wash, and representatives from Lynnwood Police and South County Fire will cheer kids on.

To learn more about the race or register to participate, visit the Rotary Club of Lynnwood website. Contact Debbie Bodal at 206-406-1517 with any questions.

Organizers are also seeking to borrow an ATV to reposition the derby cars at the end of each race. The owner of the ATV is welcome to drive it if they would like. In addition, the club is always looking for volunteers.