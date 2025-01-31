Lynnwood Rotary Club announces January Career & Technical Education Student of the Month 

The Lynnwood Rotary Club recognizes Ishika Goundar, a senior at Mountlake Terrace High School, as the Career and Technical Education (CTE) Student of the Month for January 2025.

Nominated by Pre-engineering and Manufacturing Instructor Bryan Smelcer, Goundar is a model student, known for her kindness, positivity and daily support of her peers, according to the Rotary Club’s press release. Goundar excels in courses such as aerospace engineering and research where her problem-solving skills and ability to foster collaboration sets her apart.

“Her passion for helping others succeed is a testament to her strong leadership and empathetic nature,” the Rotary Club wrote.

Goundar is the president of Mountlake Terrace’s Technology Student Association, a club with more than 100 members. She has led her peers through a variety of competitive events and took charge of organizing the club’s annual Edmonds Market Fundraiser.

Goundar is pursuing her private pilot’s license with aspirations to become a commercial pilot. Her instructor recognizes her as a driven, thoughtful and inspiring leader, destined to make significant contributions to the fields of engineering and aviation, the Rotary Club wrote.