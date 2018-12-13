Lynnwood Rotary 1965 Red Mustang raffle raises more than $40K for club projects

It was a lucky day for Jim Simpson of Everett. He had the winning raffle ticket drawn Dec. 8 at the Acura of Lynnwood dealership for a Classic 1965 Red Mustang.

His lucky ticket was picked from the 4,263 total tickets purchased by thousands of local people who had dreams of winning a car that brought back special memories of having owned or wanting to own it.

Steve Bishop, a Rotary Club member and Mustang enthusiast, spoke to the more than 50 people attending the drawing about the allure and enthusiasm that surrounds Mustangs since they were introduced over 50 years ago. Bishop is a member and show judge of Mustangs NW, a local club with hundreds of members who own Mustangs. He described the quality restoration on this 1965 Mustang and how desirable it was for Mustang enthusiasts.

Also attending the raffle were Don Rutzer and his wife Brenda. Rutzer was a previous owner of the Mustang being raffled, and he answered questions about the restoration, which he finished in 2002. Included in this prize was a trunkful of trophies he won. Rutzer had hopes of winning the car back and purchased 50 tickets. He said the reason he restored the car and painted it the current bright poppy red was an effort to recreate the first Mustang he owned in the mid ’60s.

Raffle winner Jim Simpson was shocked to get the call but overjoyed in hearing he won. He will keep the car and enjoy it along with other classic Mustangs he already owns.

There was only one sad story. A mom and young son came in as the Rotarians were packing up to leave the event. The boy was holding two tickets they had purchased. After hearing that they didn’t win, the boy was heartbroken. He thrust the tickets into a Rotarian’s hand and ran toward the door while saying, “This was supposed to be my daddy’s Christmas present.”

The Lynnwood Rotary Club wants to thank all of those who bought tickets since they went on sale in May, and also thanks sponsors Acura of Lynnwood, Lamb Realty and HomeStreet Bank. The car raffle brought in more than $40,000 and the proceeds will be used to fund some of the club’s many community service projects supporting education, homeless neighbors in need, veterans, and youth organizations.

