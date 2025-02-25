Lynnwood police still seek suspects in fatal New Year’s Eve shooting

Lynnwood police are still seeking the two suspects in the fatal New Year’s Eve shooting that occurred in the 19700 block of 68th Avenue West on New Year’s Eve.

Officers responded to reports of gunfire at 8:19 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, Lynnwood police spokesperson Cmdr. Joe Dickinson said. A deceased 14-year-old boy was found in the parking lot. Another injured boy was found nearby, and was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

On Jan. 2, Lynnwood obtained a video that shows the two suspects running northbound on 68th Avenue West and crossing 196th Street Southwest around 8:18 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call or email Detective Russ Sattarov at 425-977-5642 or rsattarov@lynnwoodwa.gov.