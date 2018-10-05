Lynnwood police seek man missing since Sept. 17

1 of 2

The Lynnwood Police Department is attempting to locate George Calvo, who was last seen in Lynnwood on Sept. 17.

Calvo is a 52-year-old white male, who is 5’10” tall, 175 lbs. and is bald with brown eyes. A family member dropped him off in Lynnwood on Sept. 17 and he never returned to his residence in Olympia.

Lynnwood police say that Calvo has not been seen or heard from since, which is very unusual for him. He was last seen driving a 2005 Blue Toyota Corolla – WA License BIE4576.

Anyone with information on Calvo should contact Detective Sergeant Teachworth at 425-670-5616 or [email protected].