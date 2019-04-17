Lynnwood police looking for missing woman

The Lynnwood Police Department is asking the community for assistance in locating 19-year-old Kaliya Sullivan. Kaliya is 5-feet tall and weighs 171. She was last seen leaving her home in the 20800 block of Highway 99 wearing a black coat with a hood, black Vans shoes, with a backpack and longboard skateboard.

Sullivan’s family reports she has a significant mental health problem and may appear to be in a significant crisis and/or having a severe panic attack. She is known to frequent quiet locations like parks and enjoys being alone.

If anyone has information that may assist police in locating her, call 911 or Detective Arnett at 425-670-5669.