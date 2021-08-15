Lynnwood police investigating reports of shots fired near James Village Safeway store Saturday

Lynnwood police were called to the James Village shopping center in the 19500 block of Highway 99 around 5:30 p.m. Saturday to investigate multiple reports of shots fired near the Safeway store/

According to Lynnwood Police Commander Sean Doty, officers arrived at the scene to find multiple spent bullet casings in the alleyway between Hopskotch Kids and Sally Beauty just north of the Safeway store. Also located nearby, in the 6200 block of 194th Street Southwest, police found a vehicle that had just been involved in a collision. The vehicle — a 2009 Mercedes C300 sedan — “was still running, had significant damage including airbag deployment, but no occupants were immediately located,” Doty said.

While police were investigating, witnesses indicated someone with a firearm may have entered the Safeway store. As a safety precaution, the Safeway was evacuated and several surrounding stores went into lockdown while officers cleared the Safeway.

A 23-year-old man, who identified himself as a security guard for the James Village property, told police “he was involved in some sort of a disturbance with a group of individuals that had fled the scene,” Doty said. A 20-year-old man associated with the crashed car, who had initially been hiding nearby when police arrived, also came forward and contacted the police.

So far, police have not made any arrests, Doty said. “Detectives are interviewing the security guard and the man associated with the crashed car to try and piece together what happened, who was involved, and who fired the shots,” he said. Detectives will be impounding the Mercedes for further investigation, and are reviewing potential surveillance footage from surrounding stores.

The initial indication, Doty said, is that the security guard and the group associated with the Mercedes may have been involved in a confrontation earlier in the day and when the group returned, that is when shots were fired. “Fortunately, there have been no reported injuries as a result of the gunfire,” he noted.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Bucholtz at 425-670-5623. Or you can leave an anonymous tip using Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).