Lynnwood police investigating Monday night shooting at Lynndale Park that left one dead, two injured

One person died and two were injured in a shooting at Lynndale Park at about 10 p.m. Monday.

According to Lynnwood police spokesperson Maren McKay, police responded to a shots fired call at Lynndale Park, 18927 72nd Ave. W. “When they arrived they learned that four subjects were involved in a shooting, leaving one subject deceased and two others transported to nearby area hospitals with injuries,” McKay said.

“Detectives believe this is an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public,” she said.

This is the second shooting at a Lynnwood park within the past year. Two teen boys were killed in a drive-by shooting at Spruce Park shortly after 9 p.m. on July 14, 2022. Three suspects have been charged with aggravated first-degree murder in that 2022 incident.

Lynndale Park is located north of Lynndale Elementary School in west Lynnwood. It is Lynnwood’s largest park, with approximately 22 acres preserved as native forest. The rest includes athletic fields and a skate park, and the park’s baseball complex is jointly maintained by the City of Lynnwood and Pacific Little League.

