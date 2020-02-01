Lynnwood police investigating fatal vehicle-pedestrian collision involving juvenile

A juvenile male died Friday night after he was struck by a vehicle on Highway 99 at 200th Street Southwest in Lynnwood.

According to Lynnwood police, the male — whose age has not been released — was attempting to cross Highway 99 when he was struck by a Ford F150 pick-up truck traveling northbound.

Road closures are in effect on northbound Highway 99 between the 20200 block and 196th Street Southwest. Additionally, 200th Street Southwest is closed between Highway 99 and 60th Avenue West.

Witnesses at the scene told police that the light was green for the vehicle at the time of the collision, but police said they are still investigating.

The driver — an adult male — was reported to have remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. The man’s wife and child were also in the vehicle at the time of the collision. No other injuries were reported.

Police said they are not releasing any other information at this time.