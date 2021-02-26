Lynnwood police continue search for missing 12-year-old girl; vehicle of interest identified

Lynnwood police detectives say they are continuing their search for a 12-year-old girl who went missing Thursday and she may be with an adult male she met online.

Samantha Lake was last seen Thursday morning in the Meadowdale area in Lynnwood before she was reported missing. Detectives said Lake was using at least one dating site to communicate with adult males and they believe she may be with an adult she connected with online.

In their initial release, police said Lake could be wearing a black beanie, orange hoodie and a camoflauge shirt.

Police said a vehicle — a blue 2003 to 2005 Chevy Cavalier — was seen outside Lake’s house around the time her family last communicated with her and is being considered a vehicle of interest.

According to police,the case does not meet the criteria for an Amber Alert at this time, but that could change. Anyone with any information about Lake’s whereabouts or anyone who thinks they may have seen her are asked to call 911 or contact Detective Arnett immediately at 425-670-5669.

Police said they are seeking more photos or videos from the public that may be helpful in this investigation. Photos and videos can be uploaded here.

–Images courtesy of the Lynnwood Police Department