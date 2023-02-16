Lynnwood pedestrian transported to hospital after being struck on Hwy 99 Wednesday

A 35-year-old Lynnwood pedestrian was transported to Seattle’s Harborview Medical Center Wednesday night after he was struck by a vehicle while attempting to cross Highway 99 in 13600 block near O’Finnigan’s Pub in south Everett, the Washington State Patrol said.
The vehicle that struck the man was driven by a 57-year-old Mountlake Terrace woman, who was uninjured in the crash.
It is unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the collision, the state patrol said.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.