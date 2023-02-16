Lynnwood pedestrian transported to hospital after being struck on Hwy 99 Wednesday

A 35-year-old Lynnwood pedestrian was transported to Seattle’s Harborview Medical Center Wednesday night after he was struck by a vehicle while attempting to cross Highway 99 in 13600 block near O’Finnigan’s Pub in south Everett, the Washington State Patrol said.

The vehicle that struck the man was driven by a 57-year-old Mountlake Terrace woman, who was uninjured in the crash.

It is unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the collision, the state patrol said.